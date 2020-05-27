Left Menu
Development News Edition

UIF apologises for freak break in network

The benefit scheme is expected to provide much-needed relief to employees, who have been laid off work or unable to earn an income due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-05-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:54 IST
UIF apologises for freak break in network
The UIF said once the link has been restored, it will do all it can to try and catch up on the time lost.  Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has apologised for the freak break in its network, which has affected plans to capture the May applications for the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

The benefit scheme is expected to provide much-needed relief to employees, who have been laid off work or unable to earn an income due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The system for the scheme has been undergoing through test runs since last week. It was due to due to go live on Tuesday but a damaged fibre link between the UIF's offices and the State Information and Technology Agency (SITA) affected those plans.

"We would like to apologise to all our stakeholders and particularly our clients for this unfortunate turn of events and the resultant delays. We are doing everything in our power to ensure that the problem is resolved today so that we can start processing May applications immediately," UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping said on Wednesday.

He said the fault of connectivity in Pretoria is due to a damaged fibre cable that links the UIF to the SITA's datacenter.

The UIF said once the link has been restored, it will do all it can to try and catch up on the time lost.

The UIF's ICT system development team is on standby to ensure that as soon as the connectivity is re-established the system goes live.

"We have received an avalanche of complaints because of this and we understand how this could be frustrating to our clients and stakeholders. I would like to assure each and every one of those who have been negatively affected that this was beyond our control.

"It should be noted that in the last two months we have had peak traffic as a result of our lockdown relief benefits. In general, we have managed to keep our heads above water under those circumstances and there is no reason why we will not push ourselves to do our utmost to catch up," Maruping said.

The UIF will make a public announcement once the system has been restored.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

MBA grad held for staging robbery drama, steals Rs 8.51 lakh for lover's treatment

Hyderabad, May 27 PTI An MBA graduate, who allegedly staged a robbery drama and stole over Rs 8.51 lakh from his employer for his lovers treatment, was arrested here on Wednesday, police said. The 28-year-old culprit, working as an accounta...

Worst attack in years: Locusts reach Jhansi, damage crops in Nagpur, Punjab too on alert

After damaging crops in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, swarms of locusts entered Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi district Wednesday and could head towards Maharashtras Ramtek city amid what is being described as the worst attack in 26 years. Punjab, u...

COVID-19: Godrej Professional extends support to salon industry, to make it 'business-ready'

Godrej Professional, the hair care brand of Godrej Consumer Products, on Wednesday announced plans to extend support to over 10,000 salons and make them business-ready as soon as their operations resume. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd GCPL un...

Maha govt, Fadnavis trade barbs on Central aid to fight COVID

The ongoing war of words between the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government and the BJP escalated on Wednesday with both the sides seeking to rebut each others claims and counter-claims on the Central help to handle the COVID-19 crisis. At 56...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020