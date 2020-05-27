Maha reports record 105 COVID-19 deaths and 2,190 new cases

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 105, taking the count of fatalities in the state to 1,897, a Health official said. The number of cases spiked by 2,190 to 56,948, he said.

This is for the first time that Maharashtra has reported deaths in three digits, the official said, adding that they included 32 fatalities from Mumbai. "Of the 105 deaths, 39 deaths occurred in the last two days and rest 66 between April 21 and May 24," he said.

A total of 964 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of such cases to 17,918, the official added..