Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha reports record 105 COVID-19 deaths and 2,190 new cases

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:59 IST
Maha reports record 105 COVID-19 deaths and 2,190 new cases

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 105, taking the count of fatalities in the state to 1,897, a Health official said. The number of cases spiked by 2,190 to 56,948, he said.

This is for the first time that Maharashtra has reported deaths in three digits, the official said, adding that they included 32 fatalities from Mumbai. "Of the 105 deaths, 39 deaths occurred in the last two days and rest 66 between April 21 and May 24," he said.

A total of 964 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of such cases to 17,918, the official added..

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Trump offers to 'mediate or arbitrate' between India and China over border standoff

In a surprise move, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to mediate or arbitrate the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was ready, willing and able to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between t...

Bulgarian police seize more than 360 kilograms of cocaines

Bulgarian police have discovered and seized more than 360 kilograms nearly 800 pounds of cocaine from an apartment in the capital. Sofia police chief Georgi Hadzhiev said Wednesday that the cocaine haul was made in the apartment of 33-year ...

Assam won't allow opencast coal mining in Dehing Patkai: forest minister

Trying to pacify ongoing outrage against coal mining inside Dehing Patkai forest in Assam, state minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Wednesday said the government will not allow opencast mining by destroying trees. Visiting the Saleki proposed ...

Pompeo says Hong Kong does not warrant pre-1997 special treatment

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday to Congress that Hong Kong no longer warranted special treatment under U.S. law in the same way that applied when the territory was still under British law before July 1997.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020