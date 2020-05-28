Left Menu
Development News Edition

30 groups in India trying to develop coronavirus vaccines, many working at good pace: PSA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:43 IST
30 groups in India trying to develop coronavirus vaccines, many working at good pace: PSA

Nearly 30 groups in India, ranging from big industry players to individual academics, are trying to develop vaccines to fight coronavirus, Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan said on Thursday. Of these 30, 20 are working at a good pace, he said.

"About 30 groups in India, big industry to individual academics are trying to develop vaccines to fight COVID-19 of which 20 are keeping a good pace," VijayRaghavan said at a media briefing. Without naming the entity, he said some players are at a pre-clinical stage and may reach the clinical stage by October. He said vaccine development currently takes nearly 10 years and costs around USD 200-300 million, but the aim the world over is to find a vaccine for coronavirus in a year.

But this requires a parallel processing, he noted. "Instead of working on one vaccine and seeing whether it works for a 10-year period, and investing on that, we have to invest in 100 vaccines (development). The world is investing on more than 100 vaccines at the same time," he said, adding that the entire process will now cost USD 2-3 billion. VijayRaghavan said it is also essential to go past the regulatory process without comprising on quality while finding a vaccine.

Elaborating the work done by the Indian companies and institutions in vaccine development, he said efforts are being made to develop it within the country. On the other hand, Indian companies and institutions have also partnered with entities outside working on the same mission. He also cautioned that the logistics of making a vaccine accessible to everyone will be a big challenge as the most vulnerable lot will need it the most. Designing a new drug, he said, is a "very very big challenge" and just like a vaccine it takes a very long time. "Most attempts fail and thus you have to try a lot," he said.

He said the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has been working on using different types of drugs for fighting the coronavirus. VijayRaghavan said the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the AICTE have also embarked on a drug discovery hackathon..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Peddle on! Coronavirus lockdown spurs cycling momentum in South America

From Bogota to Buenos Aires, rising numbers of residents in some of South Americas major capitals are getting on their bikes as the coronavirus pandemic drives city officials to expand bike lanes and promote cycling as a safe way to travel....

FTSE 100 up as AstraZeneca, GSK climb on vaccine hopes

UK shares ended higher on Thursday, helped by drugmakers AstraZeneca and GSK as markets looked for more progress in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, while optimism over the reopening of the economy persisted. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ro...

IOA President Batra's father tests positive for COVID-19

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batras father has tested positive for COVID-19 along with two of his attendants and as many security guards posted at his house. The IOA President shared the development in a statement and said ...

AP BJP chief's daughter-in-law collapses, dies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 28 PTI Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Lakshmi Narayanas daughter-in-law died here on Thursday after collapsing at a friends house, police said. Suharika, 32, attended a party organised at the friends house and after danci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020