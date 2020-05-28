48 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam, total tally 831

The number of COVID-19 cases in Assam crossed the 800 mark with 48 people testing positive for the disease on Thursday, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. In total, 831 cases have been reported in the northeastern state so far, of which 737 are active cases, four have died, three migrated and 87 have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

Sarma, in a tweet, said, "Thirty-thee new cases of COVID-19. Ten in Nagaon, eight in Kamrup-M, seven in Cachar, one each in Hojai, Dima Hasao, two each in Karimganj, Hailakandi, two to be ascertained." Fifteen new cases were reported this morning with 11 from Kamrup (Metro), three from Dibrugarh and one from Lakhimpur. Assam saw a significant increase in COVID-19 cases after inter-state movement through by road and train was allowed during the lockdown. In total, 444 coronavirus cases have been detected this week so far.

The state had recorded its highest single-day spike of 156 cases on Monday, while 139 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and 101 on Wednesday. Sarma said most of the latest cases are returnees from other states.

The Assam government has decided that everyone coming from outside will be sent for institutional quarantine. No home quarantine will be allowed for the first seven days, till the test results arrive. In the state, 72,564 samples have been tested so far of which 66,562 were negative, according to the bulletin of the state Health and Family Welfare department.

The state government is following the policy of declaring containment and buffer zones after coronavirus cases are found in particular areas. As on date, there are 46 containment zones with Kamrup (Metro) having the highest 14, followed by six each in Cachar and Bongaigaon, four in Dhubri, three in Kamrup (Rural), two each in Golaghat, Goalpara and Bishwanath and one each in Majuli, Charaideo, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, Hojai and Nagaon.

Meanwhile, flight operations to and from Dibrugarh and Tezpur airport began from Thursday with each operating single flights during the day, an airport spokesperson said. Place services resumed on Monday after a gap of two months. Thirteen domestic flights were scheduled to arrive and depart from the Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Thursday, he said.

The Assam government has also decided to disburse full salaries and pensions for the month of May and this has been possible due to the release of devolution grant by the Centre, Sarma, who is also the state finance minister said. The state government's revenue collection during May has also shown gradual improvement, he said.