15 more days needed, Goa CM endorses lockdown 5.0

The lockdown must be extended for 15 more days as the graph of COVID-19 is rising, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday adding that some relaxations should be given to the State.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 29-05-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 12:27 IST
15 more days needed, Goa CM endorses lockdown 5.0
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant while speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The lockdown must be extended for 15 more days as the graph of COVID-19 is rising, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday adding that some relaxations should be given to the State. "Lockdown must be extended for 15 more days, it is needed, as the graph of COVID-19 is rising," said Sawant.

"I spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah on phone and I feel lockdown may be extended for 15 more days. However, we demand that there should be some relaxations - restaurants should be allowed with social distancing at 50 per cent capacity. Many people also want gyms to resume," he added. Sawant stated that they are waiting for the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines and if the State gets relaxation then guidelines will be issued for Goa accordingly.

Meanwhile, after one person tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, Goa's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 69, informed the Directorate of Health Services, Goa. (ANI)

