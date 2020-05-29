ED official contracts COVID-19 infection

A junior-rank officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has tested positive for coronavirus infection, officials said on Friday. The official is an upper-division clerk who works at the establishment branch of the headquarters, they said, adding that he last came to office on May 18 and his COVID-19 test report came on Thursday.

He was on deputation to the investigative agency from a central paramilitary force, the officials said. The COVID-positive official has been admitted to hospital for treatment and an employee who was in his contact quarantined, they said.

All COVID-19 protocols are being followed, the officials said. ED, the federal agency that probes money laundering and hawala crimes, sanitizes its office building twice a week and only those employees who are required for work on a given day report to the office, they added.