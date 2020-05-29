Nor wester hits Bhubaneswar, uproots trees

A Norwester at a wind speed of about 40 kilometre per hour hit Bhubaneswar and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Friday, uprooting trees and damaging electric infrastructure, officials said. The Norwester accompanied by lightning and thundershower struck the city around 4 am.

Some parts of Cuttack also received heavy rains along with strong winds. Odisha Fire Service personnel have started clearing the roads at some places, officials said.

The Meteorological Centre has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind with speed reaching 40- 50 kmph and light to moderate rainfall at one or two places in Dhenkanal, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Keonjhar and Ganjam.