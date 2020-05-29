COVID-19: Shorter monsoon session in Maha being considered

As the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra remains grim with the highest number of cases in the country, the possibility of holding the monsoon session of the state legislature for a shorter period than usual is being considered, sources said on Friday. The option of holding the meeting of the Legislative Assembly first, followed by that of the 78-member Council, instead of doing so simultaneously, is also being mulled, they said.

As the Assembly has 288 members, the session could be held at the Central Hall of the instead of the designated hall (of the Lower House) in the legislature building to ensure that social distancing is observed by the legislators. The Central Hall is more spacious and the joint sittings of members of the both the Houses take place there in normal circumstances.

However, the final call on the duration of the session, its schedule and the manner in which it will be held, will be taken by the business advisory committee (BAC) -- comprising the representatives of the government and opposition- when it meets on June 9, the sources said. It was earlier announced that the monsoon session would start on June 22.

"There is one option (on how the session can be held) being thought about. Its period can be shorter than the usual period. Social distancing can be maintained properly if the session is held in the Central Hall. "First, the Assembly can transact business for whatever the number of days as the BAC decides. Then the Council members can meet. So, this way social distancing can be observed properly," the sources said.

They also said that the option of holding the session via a certain online platform does not seem feasible given the large number of members in the Lower House..