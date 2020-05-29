Left Menu
PTI | Amravati | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:24 IST
AP containing COVID-19 exceptionally well: CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohn Reddy said the state has been doing exceptionally well in containing COVID-19  vis-à-vis the national average but people will now have to live with the virus as it will not exit early. At present, the state has 2,841 positive cases. "On the COVID-19 front our state has fared well. ....We have to accept that we have to live with corona as it is not going to exit early," Reddy said while interacting with senior executives of the medical and healthcare sector

So far, the state has conducted a total 3.42 lakh tests, much better than the national average in terms of positive cases, recovery rate and causality rate, an official statement quoted the CM to have said during the interaction. "From just two testing labs, in 70 days we have increased the strength to 13 labs taking the number of tests per day from 10,000 to 11,000," he said

The chief minister also mentioned that the state has dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and 65 district hospitals have been dedicated for coronavirus patients. Currently, the state has about 38,000 isolation beds, 15,000 equipped with oxygen supply and 5,400 ICU beds of which 1,350 have ventilator facilities. About 24,000 doctors and 22,500 para medical staff are working, he added. He said anyone can be infected with this deadly virus and "we should not attach stigma to it." Besides this, the chief minister also highlighted other measures like setting up of YSR clinics in every village and launching of 1,000-odd ambulance vehicles from July 1 to improve rural healthcare in the state. He also talked about other health schemes such as Aarogyasri, YSR Aarogya Asara, YSR Kanti Velugu and YSR Telemedicine in the state.  PTI LUX RDMRDM

