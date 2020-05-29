2,682 new coronavirus cases in Maha, 116 deaths, 8,381 recover

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 2,682 new coronavirus cases and 116 deaths, but the day also saw a record 8,381 COVID-19 patients being discharged from hospitals, the state health department said. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is now 62,228 while the total number of deaths is 2,098.

Out of 116 deaths in the state on Friday, 38 were reported from Mumbai and 58 from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which covers Mumbai and surrounding areas. With 8,381 coronavirus patients being discharged, the highest in a single day, the number of recovered patients in the state jumped to 26,998, the health department said in a release.

715 patients were discharged in Mumbai alone. Total number of active cases in the state is 33,133 and so far 4,33,557 samples have been tested, the release added.

Mumbai has recorded 36,932 coronavirus cases and 1,173 deaths so far while 16,008 patients have recovered in the state capital. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has reported 47,482 cases and 1,397 deaths.

Pune city has reported 6,321 cases and 296 deaths. Solapur city had reported 727 cases and 60 deaths, Aurangabad city 1,380 cases and 64 deaths, Malegaon city 732 cases and 52 deaths.

The patient doubling rate -- the number of days during which the number of cases doubles -- in the state now is 15.7 days from the 11 days last week, the release said. The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 43.38 per cent and mortality rate 3.37 percent.

Currently, 5,35,467 people are in home quarantine and 35,967 in institutional quarantine. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: total number of cases 62,228, new cases 2,682, total number of deaths 2,098, number of discharged cases 26,998, active cases 33,133, number of samples tested 4,33,557.