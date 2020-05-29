302 new COVID-19 cases in Pune, 11 deaths in 24 hours

A total of 302 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Pune, Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer said on Friday. He said that total cases have increased to 7,314 and the death toll is at 321.

With 116 deaths reported on Friday, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day. "As many as 2,682 more people have tested positive of coronavirus today taking the total count in the state to 62,228. One hundred and sixteen people have succumbed to the disease today. Till now, 2,098 deaths have been reported," state Health Department said. (ANI)