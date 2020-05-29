Educational, training institutions to remain closed in J-K till June 15
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:26 IST
All educational and training institutions will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir till June 15 as part of steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
An order to this effect was issued on Friday by Rohit Sharma, Additional Secretary to the Government.
A total of 128 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Union Territory on Friday taking the total number of patients to 2,164 in the Union Territory. (ANI)
