Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll due to cyclone 'Amphan' in West Bengal now 98: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:45 IST
Death toll due to cyclone 'Amphan' in West Bengal now 98: Mamata
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The toll in West Bengal due to Cyclone Amphan has increased to 98 and the state government is releasing Rs 6,250 crore for relief operations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday. She said the kin of each of those killed in the cyclone will get Rs 2.5 lakh, the badly injured will get Rs 50,000 and those with minor injuries Rs 25,000. "According to reports of district magistrates the toll due to Cyclone Amphan has gone up from 86 to 98. We are sending money to the kin of those who have lost their lives in the calamity," Banerjee said.

The state government is releasing Rs 6,250 crore for the cyclone relief operations. Along with this, Rs 20,000 and Rs 28,000 will be given as wage to workers of the 100-day job programme," she told reporters. The chief minister said that Rs 300 crore is being sanctioned to at least 20,000 farmers, who will each get Rs 1,500 per acre.

The state government has also sanctioned Rs 250 crore for tubewell repair, Rs 200 crore for the irrigation department and Rs 100 crore to the public works department for road repairs, she said. Another Rs 100 crore each has been sanctioned for drinking water and toilets in schools, rural roads, fisheries and horticulture, the chief minister said.

For 'Krishak Bandhu Prakalpa', the assured financial assistance scheme for all farmers and farm households of Bengal, the state government has sanctioned Rs 800 crore. Another Rs 1,000 crore has been sanctioned for the various pension schemes, she said. Referring to the restoration of electricity connection post Cyclone Amphan that hit the state on May 20, she said power connectivity has been fully restored in 10 districts and 80 per cent in six others districts.

Work has started for house to house power connection, she said, and urged people to be "a little patient". The work of repairing river embankments have also started and 400 bridges have been repaired already. Work to plant 10 lakh mangrove trees in the Sunderbans has also started, the chief minister said.

Banerjee thanked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for donating Rs 50 lakh to the disaster relief fund of the state. She also expressed her gratitude to former governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi for donating his one month's pension for the relief works. West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha met Governor Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the cyclone, the COVID-19 situation in the state and issues regarding migrant workers returning to the state. The meeting lasted for two hours. "Governor Dhankhar asked the chief secretary that steps be taken to contain the situation and impart speedy relief to the people," a senior Raj Bhavan official said.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Sports-NZ sports among those 'woefully unprepared' for pandemic, TV official says

Sports bodies were among those woefully unprepared for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the head of New Zealands Spark Sport said. Professional sports leagues went into a virtual global shutdown from March as governments worldwide o...

Police recovers 823 Kgs of tobacco, pan masala in Visakhapatnam

As much as 823 kilograms of tobacco and pan masala have been recovered from a lorry in Sabbavaram area of Visakhapatnam on Friday, said Sabbavaram Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar. According to police, a lorry was moving from Rayagada of Odis...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 738 to 181,196

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 738 to 181,196, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday.The reported death toll rose by 39 to 8,489, the tally showed. ...

Report: A-Rod, J-Lo take 2nd swing at buying Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly arent giving up on their desire to purchase the New York Mets. While the power couples first attempt at acquiring the team recently fell apart, they are now working with JPMorgan Chase bankers to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020