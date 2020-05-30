324 recruits attested into Madras Regiment

324 recruits attested into Madras RegimentPTI | Coimbato | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 17:34 IST
A total of 324 recruits were attested to the Madras Regiment, the oldest Infantry Regiment of the Indian Army on Saturday. The recruits had a 46-weeks training and wore olive green and marched past the prestigious drill square at Shrinagesh Barracks at Wellington in the hilly Nilgiris district, thus fulfilling their long cherished dream, a press release said.
The attestation parade was reviewed by Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Commandant of Madras Regiment Centre, who congratulated the recruits and appreciated instructors and staff for achieving the highest standard of drill. Singh also made a special mention of the efforts to train soldiers under prevailing pandemic situation.PTI COR NVM SS PTI PTI
