Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam sends notice to OIL after dead fishes found in lake near blowout site

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 17:44 IST
Assam sends notice to OIL after dead fishes found in lake near blowout site

The forest department of Assam has issued a notice to Oil India Ltd (OIL) after fishes and a dolphin reportedly died in a lake close to Dibru Saikhowa National Park following a blowout in a gas well of the public sector undertaking in Tinsukia district. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the chairperson of the state pollution control board to visit the site and submit a report immediately, a senior forest department official told PTI on Saturday.

OIL on May 27 reported a blowout at one of its gas- producing wells at Baghjan near Dibru Saikhowa National Park in Tinsukia district, leading to the evacuation of thousands of locals from around the site. The company said it is working with experts from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to mitigate the situation.

"We issued a notice to Oil India yesterday seeking a detailed report of the extent of damage to the environment through our Tinsukia DFO. We have asked them to give details of the area under damage and composition of the gas and liquid," the official said. Photographs of a dead river dolphin and many fishes floating in a waterbody, claimed to be the Maguri-Motapung lake, which is adjacent to Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and about 1.5 km from the incident site, have gone viral on social media.

The notice also sought to know whether the gas released is very harmful to humans and biodiversity, as the area is very sensitive from the environmental point of view, the official said. He said the chairperson of the Pollution Control Board, Assam will make a site visit at the earliest along with the OIL chairman to assess the damage and measures taken to control the blowout.

When contacted, an OIL spokesperson said the company received a notice from the forest department and replied to it on Friday evening. "Our CMD has reached field headquarters at Duliajan and held a meeting with the experts today. He will visit the blowout site with the chairperson of the pollution control board in a day or two," he added.

On the repairing of the well in which the blowout happened, the spokesperson said everything is being done expeditiously to minimise the impact. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday "advised OIL to take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of the local population", the company said in a statement.

He also instructed the ONGC to provide support to OIL in this moment of crisis. "OIL management is hopeful that the well will be brought under control at the earliest. At this critical time, OIL seeks the support of all the stakeholders so that together this crisis can be overcome," the statement said.

The safety zone was extended to 1.5 km from the well site and another relief camp was set up to evacuate the people with the help of Tinsukia district administration, it added. PTI TR NN NN

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain coronavirus death toll up by four to 27,125 on Saturday

Spains death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by four on Saturday to 27,125, the health ministry said.It said the total number of COVID-19 infections increased by 271 on Saturday to 239,228. ...

Two held for opium smuggling in Delhi

Two persons were arrested from north Delhis Burari area for allegedly smuggling opium using e-passes procured for ferrying migrants home during the ongoing lockdown, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Shan Masih 38...

Centre should bear entire expenses of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes for one year: Sushil Modi to Sitharaman

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday urged the Centre to bear the entire expenses of all Centrally sponsored schemes for one year. In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Bihar DyCM said that all 6...

NCLAT issues standard operating procedure for virtual hearings from Jun 1

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has issued a standard operating procedure for conducting virtual hearing of urgent matters from June 1. The appellate tribunal has decided to hear all urgent matters through video conferenci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020