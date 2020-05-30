Left Menu
Body of 10-yr-old boy with head smashed found in northeast Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 19:45 IST
The body of a 10-year-old boy with his head smashed was found in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area on Saturday, police said. Police received information in the morning about the body lying at H Block in Ganga Vihar. The body was lying in in a heap of garbage and his face was smashed with heavy stone, a senior officer said. "Later, the victim was identified as Ishu by his brother Nanhe. He told police that his brother was a drug addict," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya.

Ishu used to roam in the area and not return home for days at end, Nanhe told police said. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress, police added.

