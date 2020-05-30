COVID-19: Thane civic staff dies on day he was to retire

A civic employee deployed to give food and water to inmates of a quarantine centre in Bhayander Pada in Thane district in Maharashtra died of COVID-19 on his retirement day on Saturday, an official said. The man had tested positive on May 18, and was under treatment, and died at around 1:30 pm, hours before he would have superannuated at the end of his shift under normal circumstances, said Thane Municipal Corporation spokesperson Sandeep Malavi.

In another development, a five-day old girl tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, a Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation official said. She was among 18 who tested positive for the virus in MBMC limits, he added.

TMC cases rose by 151 to reach 2,901, while five deaths took the toll in the city to 84, an official said. Meanwhile, the TMC launched a website that would give details of beds available at hospitals to combat the outbreak.

