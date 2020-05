Centre allocates over Rs 1,832 cr to Bihar for implementation of Jal Jeevan mission

The Centre has allocated over Rs 1832 crore for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission during 2020-21 according to the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Ministry of Jal Shakti on Saturday informed that the Bihar government presented their Jal Jeevan Mission Annual Action Plan before them for consideration and approval, wherein in it is planned to have 100 per cent coverage of all households with functional tap water connections by 2020-21.

"Bihar state government has set an ambitious goal of providing all the remaining households with tap connection," the Ministry said in a statement. "It's a huge target, but the State Government is all set with the roadmap to achieve the target. A proper plan is in place for 100 per cent coverage of all 38 districts during 2020-21. Bihar Government is also giving special attention to providing 100 per cent of Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) in Aspirational districts, quality-affected habitations and SC/ST villages. Because of the abundance of groundwater and surface water in Bihar, the State is making all efforts in this regard," the ministry said.

Government of India has allocated Rs 1832.66 Crore for this during 2020-21. The State plans to provide tap connections to remaining 1.50 Crore households in 2020-21. The Ministry said, "During the scorching summer and COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of clean water takes precedence. Washing hands and maintaining good hygiene needs clean water. Mostly the rural population depend on stand posts or wells for water, thus making it difficult for the masses to observe social-distancing. The relevance of potable water in one's household premise is a one-stop solution for the given problem."

"During this testing time of COVID-19 pandemic, such attempt to provide household tap connections in rural areas will surely improve the ease of living especially the women and girls reducing their drudgery and making them safe and leading a dignified life." "Though there has been a considerable improvement in the water situation as compared to the past many years, a long road is yet to be covered. Besides, enabling every household with tap connection, Bihar has to give equal thrust on water conservation, rainwater harvesting, grey-water management and tackling over-extraction of groundwater," the Ministry said.

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has been launched in partnership with States, to enable every household in villages to have an FHTC within the premises by 2024. It has been envisaged that each household will have a potable water supply of 55 lpcd of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis. It's the endeavour of the Government to bring improvement in the lives of rural people by making provision of assured services at their doorsteps. The press release said, "To implement the mission, institutional arrangements at various levels have been made and State's PHE/ Rural Water Supply Departments are to play a critical role along with the local community. Gram Panchayat/ village water sanitation committee/ user committee are encouraged to plan, implement, manage, operate, and maintain its in-village water supply scheme."

"A sense of ownership has to be instilled in the village community as they are at the centre of this mission. The community is also expected to play a big role in water quality surveillance," it said. "Rural women and adolescent girls spend a lot of time and energy in getting water for day-to-day use. This results in a lack of participation of women in income generation opportunities, loss of school days for girls, and adverse health impacts. JJM is to play a significant role in bringing 'ease of living' for the rural community, especially women. Women must lead JJM in their villages to meet their needs and aspirations," it added.