Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in the Khari Karmara area here.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:29 IST
At about 7:45 pm today, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Khari Karmara, Poonch district.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
