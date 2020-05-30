Uttarakhand reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

22 more people in Uttarakhand have tested positive of coronavirus on Saturday. "With 22 more positive cases of coronavirus, the total count in the state stands at 749," read an official statement issued by the State Health Department.

Of the 22 new cases, 14 are from Dehradun, 3 from Haridwar and 5 from Nainital. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases.

While 82,369 patients have recovered after treatment, 4,971 deaths due to the infection have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)