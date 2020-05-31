6 districts in Assam affected by incessant rainfall

The Assam Disaster Management Authority on Saturday said that continuous rainfall and the rising water level of rivers have affected six districts in the state -- Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi-Anglong and Tinsukia so far. A total of 3,72,471 people have been affected in the state by flash floods while 17,770 others are in the relief camps.

In Hojai, five roads have been affected, 15 roads in Nagaon and 20 roads have been affected in Barpeta. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Guwahati is very likely to receive fog or mist in the morning with cloudy sky and one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are expected in the next week. (ANI)