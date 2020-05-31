Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 districts in Assam affected by incessant rainfall

The Assam Disaster Management Authority on Saturday said that continuous rainfall and the rising water level of rivers have affected six districts in the state -- Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi-Anglong and Tinsukia so far.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 31-05-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 00:49 IST
6 districts in Assam affected by incessant rainfall
The Brahmaputra river in Assam. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Assam Disaster Management Authority on Saturday said that continuous rainfall and the rising water level of rivers have affected six districts in the state -- Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi-Anglong and Tinsukia so far. A total of 3,72,471 people have been affected in the state by flash floods while 17,770 others are in the relief camps.

In Hojai, five roads have been affected, 15 roads in Nagaon and 20 roads have been affected in Barpeta. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Guwahati is very likely to receive fog or mist in the morning with cloudy sky and one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are expected in the next week. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partially opening up public transport and allowing more employees at the workplace. Chief Minister K Pa...

Agra: 3 killed, Taj Mahal's marble railing damaged in thunderstorm

At least three people were killed and marble railing of iconic Taj Mahal was damaged due to thunderstorm that swept Agra on Friday night due to thunderstorm, officials said. The district administration has announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh f...

Iran berates U.S. over police killing, slams racism

Iran took Washington to task on Saturday over the alleged killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer that sparked protests in the United States over racial injustice.Some dont think BlackLivesMatter, Iranian Foreign Minister ...

Oxford University vaccine is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

An Indian-origin scientist, who is part of a team of Oxford University professionals on a project to find a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus, says she feels honoured to be a part of a humanitarian cause, with the worlds hopes atta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020