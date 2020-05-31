Left Menu
Delhi govt issues directions for better management of bodies of COVID-19 positive and suspect cases

The Delhi government has issued directions for better management of bodies of COVID-19 positive and suspect patients at the mortuaries of various hospitals coming under it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 02:05 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 02:02 IST
Delhi govt issues directions for better management of bodies of COVID-19 positive and suspect cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has issued directions for better management of bodies of COVID-19 positive and suspect patients at the mortuaries of various hospitals coming under it. The hospitals have been directed to send the bodies of COVID-19 positive or suspect patients to the mortuary, two hours within the death of the person or being brought dead to the hospital.

In case of the family members of the deceased contacting the mortuary, the hospitals should schedule the burial or cremation in consultation with the family in the next 24 hours. However, if the family does not contact the mortuary within 12 hours of the death, an intimation with the place of cremation or burial will be sent to them in consultation with the municipal corporation. In case of unidentified or abandoned bodies of COVID-19 positive or suspect cases, the Delhi Police has been asked to complete all formalities within 72 hours of death and dispose of the bodies in the next 24 hours.

Apart from this, if the deceased belongs to a place outside Delhi, the state/UT Resident Commissioner shall be sent a notice and 48 hours shall be allocated for their response, failing which, the body will be cremated within 24 hours by the hospital. Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi government said that the number of containment zones in the national capital now stood at 122, with 53 being de-contained till date.

With an increase of 1,163 new cases, the count in the national capital reached 18,549 with 416 deaths being reported so far due to the infection. (ANI)

