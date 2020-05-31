Left Menu
PM Modi's first year of second term 'historic': Adityanath

Updated: 31-05-2020 15:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Sunday on Sunday described the first year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term as 'historic', crediting him with ending the J&K's special status, triple talaq and paving the way for a Ram temple in Ayodhya. He lauded the BJP-led Union government for taking 'unprecedented steps' in the interest of every section during the coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has translated 'hollow promises' of the past into a reality, Adityanath told reporters in a video conference.

"The passion he (Modi) has shown in solving problems, which have been a challenge for the country over the years, is unmatched," Yogi said. The scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, ending triple talaq, and paving a way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya are a proof of this, the chief minister said.

He said the battle being fought under the leadership of the PM Modi against the coronavirus pandemic has 'set an example' for the whole world. During this lockdown, he did exemplary work by paying maximum attention to the interest of the most-affected sections, Adityanath claimed, highlighting the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the Centre to give a fillip to economic activity.

"India has now embarked on the path of self-reliance. Soon, India will become the manufacturing hub of the world," the CM claimed. Adityanath said when migrants started returning to UP, people thought it would trigger chaos, but they 'considered them as their strength'.

Through the Citizenship Amendment Act, Modi has fulfilled India's long-pending dream of providing a dignified life to the oppressed minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, he said. "The practice of triple talaq ended. This protected women's dignity. The inequality that persisted over the centuries came to an end," the chief minister said. The chief minister said along with the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, many decisions were taken for the prosperity of farmers.

"It is a result of PM Modi's glorious leadership that India got recognition on the world stage during the lockdown," he said.

