As temperatures rise in MP's Khargone, so do COVID-19 cases

Khargone in Madhya Pradesh reported three new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 140, officials said on Sunday. A social media debate on whether rising temperatures could stem the spread of the virus was also getting laid to rest gradually due to the relentless march of cases, they added.

Khargone district, 122 kilometres from here, sizzled at 45 degrees Celsius on Sunday. "We were anticipating that with the rise in mercury, the virus spread may lessen. However, that is not happening right now," Khargone district collector Gopal Chandra Dad told PTI.

"Three coronavirus positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count in the district to 140. of these, 11 have died of the infection," Khargone Chief Medical and Health Officer Rajni Davar said..