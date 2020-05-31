Two die of COVID-19 in Karnataka; 299 cases reported

Karnataka on Sunday reported its biggest-ever single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 299 more testing positive for the disease, breaching the 3,000 marks, even as two more died of the virus taking the toll to 51, health department said. So far 3,221 COVID-19 cases were reported, including 1,218 discharges, 1,950 active cases, 51 deaths due to coronavirus and two non-COVID related deaths, the department said in a bulletin.

Maharashtra continued to be the major contributor as most of those who were infected had returned from the western state. Of the 299 new cases, 255 are the inter-state passengers while seven were international flyers, the department said.

Raichur accounted for the highest with 83 people, followed by 44 in Yadagiri, 33 in Bidar, 28 in Kalaburagi, 26 in Vijayapura, 21 in Bengaluru urban, 14 in Dakshina Kannada, 13 each in Mandya and Belagavi, 10 in Udupi, six in Davangere, five in Uttara Kannada and one each in Ballari, Shivamogga, and Kolar. The two deaths were reported in Raichur and Bidar.

A 50-year-old man from Raichur who had returned from Maharashtra and was quarantined later had developed Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), severe pneumonia, sepsis, and respiratory failure. He was admitted on May 28 and died the next day at a designated hospital.

In Bidar, a 75-year-old man, resident of a containment zone was admitted to a private hospital on May 18 with symptoms of fever and breathlessness. He died at his residence on May 29.

On Sunday, 221 patients were discharged, which comprise 59 in Bengaluru, 57 in Udupi, 28 in Mandya, 18 in Chikkaballapura, 17 each in Shivamogga and Davangere, nine in Dakshina Kannada, four in Chitradurga, three in Bengaluru Rural, two each in Chikkamagaluru, Koppal and Gadag and one each in Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Vijayapura, it added.