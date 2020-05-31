Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch district
Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kirni, Qasba and Degwar Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-05-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 22:13 IST
At about 7:50 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation.
Also on Saturday, Pakistan had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Khari Karmara in Poonch district. (ANI)
