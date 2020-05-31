Left Menu
Guj: Over 20 lakh people under containment and micro zones

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-05-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 22:46 IST
Over 20 lakh people are placed under the containment and micro-containment zones across Gujarat, excluding Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, as per the revised list issued by the state government on Sunday. A separate list will be issued for Ahmedabad civic area.

Ahmedabad district accounts for the maximum number of 12,180 cases of the total 16,794 cases in the state. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the district rose to 842 on Sunday. As per the list, the number of people residing in containment zones in Surat Municipal Corporation area rose to 13.6 lakh in the fifth phase of the lockdown, compared to 8.4 lakh in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

"Total persons living in containment zone in Surat district, which has so far reported 1,620 coronavirus cases, now stands at 14.3 lakh," it said. Over 52,000 are placed in containment zones in Vadodara district, which has so far reported 1,043 COVID-19 cases, it said.

In Gandhinagar, more than 1 lakh people are placed in containment zones, with a majority of 74,837 concentrated in rural areas compared to 34,753 in the city area. Barring the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation area for which a list will be issued separately, a total 20,11,360 people have been placed under containment zones covering 4,27,878 houses, it said.

Over 13 lakh people were placed within containment zones in Ahmedabad district apart from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in the fourth phase of the lockdown. As per the state's new guidelines regarding the fifth phase of the lockdown, containment zones in the state remain under restrictions with only essential services being allowed there between 7 am and 7 pm for municipal areas. People having houses in such areas not allowed leaving for work in other areas.

