Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandatory health screening, home quarantine for those entering K'taka from June 1

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-05-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 23:28 IST
Mandatory health screening, home quarantine for those entering K'taka from June 1

All inter-state travellers coming to Karnataka from June 1 would be subjected to mandatory health screening upon their entry and home quarantined for 14 days, the health department said on Sunday. The announcement comes hours after the state government passed an order lifting curbs on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods as part of relaxing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The order clarified that no separate permission, approval or e-permit would be required for such movements. However, the Health Department made another set of protocols for inter-state travellers arriving in Karnataka during 'Unlock 1.0' period from June 1.

Those coming to the state would have to mandatorily register themselves on state government's Seva Sindhu portal, while people at border check-posts, airports, railway stations and bus stands would be screened. People coming from Maharashtra, even if they are asymptomatic would have to be under seven days of institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine, the order read.

Tests would be conducted on people displaying symptoms. However, these would not be applicable to the special category asymptomatic persons such as those visiting the state in the event of death in the family, pregnant women, children aged below 10 years, elderly aged above 60 years and those withj serious illness and human distress.

Business travellers from Maharashtra would have to establish that they are on a business trip. In case the visitors are coming by road, they would have to provide the address proof of the person in Karnataka they intend to meet, it said.

They would also have to produce COVID-19 negative test certificate, which is not more than two days old. Those without a COVID-19 test certificate would be sent to institutional quarantine centre for two days.

During this period, coronavirus test would be conducted at their own cost and would be exempted from quarantine if they test negative. There will be a three-member team to monitor the home quarantined persons.

Violation of home quarantine norm will attract a police case..

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

3 docs booked for not informing authorities about patients with fever, cold

Three doctors here have been booked for allegedly not informing the UP health department about their patients having fever and cold, which are also symptoms of COVID-19, police said on Sunday. According to officials, it has been made mandat...

Long-haul carrier Emirates says it fires staff amid virus

Dubais long-haul carrier Emirates said Sunday it fired an undisclosed number of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has halted global aviation, becoming the latest Mideast airline to shed staff over the outbreak. Emirates, the jewel of th...

EA Sports postpones first look at 'Madden NFL 21'

EA Sports postponed Mondays first look at the Madden NFL 21 video game in response to the unrest over the death of George Floyd. Tomorrow, we had committed to celebrating Madden NFL 21 with you, but were not going to do that now, the compan...

Call of Duty: Mobile's season 7 is called Radioactive Agent

Radioactive Agent is the name of Call of Duty Mobiles season 7, Activision announced on Twitter. The new season will be coming out later this week, per the tweet on Saturday from the official Call of Duty Mobile account.While the complete l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020