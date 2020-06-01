Left Menu
Development News Edition

People flout social distancing norms at Maharashtra's Teen Batti Vegetable Market

Social distancing norms were flouted at Teen Batti Vegetable Market in Bhiwandi, Thane on Sunday as people thronged the market in large numbers.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-06-2020 02:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 02:46 IST
People flout social distancing norms at Maharashtra's Teen Batti Vegetable Market
People flout social distancing norms at Teen Batti Vegetable Market in Maharashtra. . Image Credit: ANI

Social distancing norms were flouted at Teen Batti vegetable market in Bhiwandi, Thane on Sunday as people thronged the market in large numbers. According to the State Health Department, the district has so far reported 9,585 cases of COVID-19 and 200 deaths.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Government has extended COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 and has also issued directives to ease restrictions under the exercise termed as 'Mission Begin Again.' The movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am except for essential activities. Local authorities shall issue orders in the entire area of their jurisdiction under appropriate provisions of the law such as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance.

Maharashtra has so far reported 65,168 cases of coronavirus including 34,890 active cases. 28,081 people have been cured or discharged, while 2,197 people have died in the State. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spacestation take top overall prize at Fusion Rocket League - NA

What began as a possible winner-take-all match quickly turned into a coronation for Spacestation Gaming, who won pair of matches Sunday to take home the top prize at the Fusion Rocket Leagues North American event. Entering the day in third ...

China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, highest in nearly 3 weeks

China reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases in nearly three weeks with 16 new infections discovered on May 31, as the number of so-called imported cases jumped in southwestern Sichuan province.The National Health Commissi...

Tanker truck drives into protesters as U.S. cities fear another night of violent protests

A tanker truck drove into a throng of protesters on a closed interstate near Minneapolis on Sunday, with the driver pulled from his rig and beaten, as major U.S. cities imposed curfews in fear of another night of demonstrations against poli...

FOREX-Dollar slips as investors focus on recovery outlook

The dollar slipped on Monday as investors looked past unrest in the United States to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus and hoped for an easing in Sino-U.S. tensions. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar shrugged off early pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020