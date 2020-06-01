Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's electricity generation falls 14.3% in May

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 13:48 IST
India's electricity generation falls 14.3% in May
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's electricity generation in May fell at a slower pace than in April, as higher temperatures lead to greater demand for residential power and the government eased some lockdown restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus. Overall electricity generation fell 14.3% in May, a Reuters analysis of provisional government data showed, compared with a decline of 24% in April.

Despite higher consumption by residential consumers, power use was lower as many industries and commercial establishments - which account for over half of India's annual consumption - was shut or not operating at full capacity. Electricity generation from coal - India's primary source of electricity - fell 22%, an analysis of daily load despatch data from POSOCO showed. Coal's contribution to overall electricity generation in May fell to 64.2%, compared with an average of over 70.7% last year.

India's electricity demand is likely to fall for the first time in at least four decades this fiscal year, analysts say, adding to the woes of coal-fired utilities, which were already hurting due to a prolonged industrial slowdown. Thermal coal imports by India - the second-largest consumer, importer, and producer of coal and third-largest greenhouse gas emitter - could fall as much as 18% in 2020 due to lower electricity demand, Anurag Sehgal, an analyst at Noble Resources said, a blow to miners in Indonesia and South Africa.

Meanwhile, India's solar power supply grew 12.7% and hydro-powered electricity supply rose 3.6%, while gas-fired power output was 13.8% higher, the data showed. However, the wind-powered electricity supply fell by 10.8%. The share of fossil fuels in overall electricity generation in May was 70.71%, compared with 76% the previous year, an analysis of data from POSOCO showed.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Civil unrest could influence Biden's search for running mate

Joe Bidens search for a running mate could be reshaped by the police killing of George Floyd and the unrest it has ignited across the country, raising questions about contenders with law-and-order backgrounds and intensifying pressure on th...

Lucknow institute develops affordable coronavirus test

Lucknows Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences has claimed to have developed a cheap rapid test that can detect coronavirus in less than 30 minutes. Developed by the Department of Molecular Medicine and Biotechnology at ...

Govt approves Rs 50K crore equity infusion for MSMEs

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion for MSMEs to strengthen their growth potential. The government also approved Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs.Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the ...

Philippines capital comes back to life although virus threat lingers

Millions of people returned to work in the Philippine capital on Monday as one of the worlds strictest and longest coronavirus lockdowns was eased to help resuscitate an economy that has been battered by the closure. Public transport such a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020