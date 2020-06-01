Left Menu
R K Chaturvedi takes over as secretary of Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Before being appointed as Secretary,  he was serving as an Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Culture.

01-06-2020
Shri Chaturvedi has replaced  Shri P.  Raghavendra Rao who superannuated on 31st May 2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@DDNewsLive)

Shri R K Chaturvedi, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has assumed charge today as Secretary in the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Govt.of India. Before being appointed as Secretary, he was serving as an Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Culture. He has worked as Chairman of CBSE and as DG in the National Skill Development Authority-NSDA.

Shri Chaturvedi has replaced Shri P. Raghavendra Rao who superannuated on 31st May 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

