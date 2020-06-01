R K Chaturvedi takes over as secretary of Chemicals and Petrochemicals
Before being appointed as Secretary, he was serving as an Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Culture.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:09 IST
Shri R K Chaturvedi, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has assumed charge today as Secretary in the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Govt.of India. Before being appointed as Secretary, he was serving as an Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Culture. He has worked as Chairman of CBSE and as DG in the National Skill Development Authority-NSDA.
Shri Chaturvedi has replaced Shri P. Raghavendra Rao who superannuated on 31st May 2020.
(With Inputs from PIB)
