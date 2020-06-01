Shramik Spl to take 1,600 migrants from MP to WB

Shramik Spl to take 1,600 migrants from MP to WBPTI | Indore | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:21 IST
Nearly 1,600 migrant labourerswill return to their native West Bengal on a Shramik Specialfrom Indore at 1pm on Tuesday, an official said
It will halt at Bairagarh in Bhopal and passengerswill be taken to Durgapur and Bardhaman in WB, Western RailwayDivisional Railway Manager Vineet Gupta told PTI
The labourers were mainly employed in the cosmeticindustry here and and were rendered jobless due tocoronavirus-induced lockdown.
