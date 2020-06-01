Shramik Spl to take 1,600 migrants from MP to WB

Nearly 1,600 migrant labourerswill return to their native West Bengal on a Shramik Specialfrom Indore at 1pm on Tuesday, an official said

It will halt at Bairagarh in Bhopal and passengerswill be taken to Durgapur and Bardhaman in WB, Western RailwayDivisional Railway Manager Vineet Gupta told PTI

The labourers were mainly employed in the cosmeticindustry here and and were rendered jobless due tocoronavirus-induced lockdown.