Tamil Nadu: Thiruparankundram Subramanya Swamy temple cancels Vaikasi Visakam festival

Thiruparankundram Subramanya Swamy temple here in Madurai has cancelled its famed Vaikasi Visakam festival in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This year, the festival was supposed to be celebrated on June 4.

The festival, which is celebrated by Tamilians to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Murugan, attracts thousands of devotees every year. However, the same joy will be seen missing this year and people will offer prayers at their home due to the lockdown. "Regular prayers will be observed on June 4. The Vaikasi pournami Girivalam event, which was supposed to be observed on June 5 has been cancelled too. Devotees have requested to avoid visiting the temple," the announcement issued by management reads.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 22,333 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu including 9,403 active, 12757 cured/discharged/migrated and 173 deaths. (ANI)