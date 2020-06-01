Gujarat BJP MLA tests COVID-19 positive, takes count to 3

Gujarat BJP MLA tests COVID-19 positive, takes count to 3PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:31 IST
An MLA of the ruling BJP in Gujarat was admitted to a hospital on Monday after he tested positive for coronavirus, his office said. The legislator had a fever since the last few days and he eventually tested positive for COVID-19, said a release by his office.
He was admitted to a hospital on Monday, the release said. He is the third MLA from Gujarat to be infected by the virus.
Earlier, two MLAs - one from the BJP and the other from the Congress - had tested positive for coronavirus. The Congress MLA was discharged two weeks ago after recovering from the disease. The other lawmaker is undergoing treatment.