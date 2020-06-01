Pune COVID-19 cases mount to 7,826; death toll 345

Pune COVID-19 cases mount to 7,826; death toll 345PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:44 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Pune district went up by 76 in the last 24 hours to 7,826 on Monday, a Health official said. With eight more people succumbing to the viral infection, the number of fatalities rose to 345, he said.
"Of the 76 fresh cases, 64 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, five from Pimpri Chinchwad area and the rest seven from the cantonment and rural areas," he said. The PMC area has the maximum concentration of 6,601 patients.
Meanwhile, a total of 168 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day.
