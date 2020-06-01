Ravinder Singh Dhillon takes over as CMD of PFC

The government-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Monday announced the appointment of Ravinder Singh Dhillon as its new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).

According to an official statement, Dhillon has an experience of 36 years in the power sector. Some of his major achievements include his efforts towards geographical diversification by cross border funding of power projects worth almost Rs 9,000 crore related to Nepal and Bangladesh.

He is also credited for giving a "significant push to refinancing and renewable business leading to accelerated loan growth, resolution of stress in four large projects of more than Rs 4,000 crore, etc." (ANI)