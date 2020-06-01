Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanitised airport-authorised taxis offer safer travel option for passengers at Hyderabad Airport

To provide safe travel to people travelling between airport and city, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) authorised taxi services have been sensitised about the norms and provided adequate information and instructions to follow while ferrying passengers.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:27 IST
Sanitised airport-authorised taxis offer safer travel option for passengers at Hyderabad Airport
Designated taxi sanitisation personnel sanitising the taxi at Hyderabad Airport on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

To provide safe travel to people travelling between airport and city, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) authorised taxi services have been sensitised about the norms and provided adequate information and instructions to follow while ferrying passengers. The GHIAL management is constantly engaging with all stakeholders to strategise and work in collaboration to provide a safe and sanitised environment for passengers at the airport after the operations have resumed from May 25, read a statement.

The safety measures at the airport begin from the parking zone of the airport, where besides social distancing markings, digital payment options and other contact-less measures, the airport has also come up with a robust mechanism to provide a sanitised taxi experience for every passenger using the airport-authorised taxi service. Every driver of the taxi entering the airport is thermally screened and his temperature is logged. Only those drivers with a normal body temperature are allowed to perform duties at the airport, said the statement.

Once the driver is cleared to drive, the taxi sanitisation is conducted right in front of the passengers so that they could have a sense of confidence before they enter a particular taxi at the airport. Designated taxi sanitisation personnel in their full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are available to sanitise each taxis before passengers set their foot inside the vehicle, the statement added.

All taxi drivers have been instructed to mandatorily wear face masks at all times while driving their vehicles. The Telangana government has permitted 24X7 taxi services to and from the airport. Hence, passengers are advised to carry a copy of a ticket or boarding card while travelling to and from the airport. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-In-home antibody test shows promise; recovering surgery patients at risk from coronavirus

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.In-home COVID-19 antibody test shows high accuracy ...

Wildlife groups pressure Big Pharma to curb crab blood addiction

Wildlife advocates are pushing drugmakers to curb the use of horseshoe crab blood by switching to a synthetic alternative for safety tests, including those needed before a COVID-19 vaccine can be used on humans. Fishermen net hundreds of th...

Lufthansa board nods through $10 billion bailout plan

The supervisory board of Lufthansa has given its blessing to a 9 billion-euro 10 billion government bailout plan thrashed out between the airline, the German government, and the European Union. In a statement Monday, the German carrier quot...

U.S. government to send additional help for responding to violent protests -White House

The White House on Monday said additional federal assets will soon be deployed to respond to protests across the country over the death of a black man, George Floyd, while in police custody.The protests had turned violent in some places, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020