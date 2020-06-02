Left Menu
Development News Edition

Long lines, confusion as Venezuela sells Iranian fuel under new price system

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 00:35 IST
Long lines, confusion as Venezuela sells Iranian fuel under new price system

Venezuela on Monday launched a fuel pricing system that largely rolls back decades of heavy subsidies, creating long lines and leaving drivers confused as the government seeks to end chronic shortages with gasoline imports from Iran.

Cheap fuel was for decades considered a birthright in the South American oil producing nation, but service stations have run dry in recent months due to Venezuela's dysfunctional refineries and U.S. sanctions meant to force President Nicolas Maduro from power. Defying U.S. threats, Iran sent a flotilla of five tankers of fuel to Venezuela, which arrived last week, and Tehran said on Monday it would send more if requested by Caracas.

Maduro on Sunday created a two-tiered system in which drivers can buy up to 120 liters per month in local currency for the equivalent of $0.02 per liter, but have to pay $0.50 per liter above that amount. The plan's rollout confused workers and consumers across the country.

By 9 a.m. several stations in Caracas remained closed as staff and security forces meant to oversee the distribution awaited instructions from state-run oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, known as PDVSA. "We do have gasoline, but it is unclear if we are selling at subsidized (price) or dollarized (price)," said Jefferson Suarez, a military official managing pump lines at a station in eastern Caracas. "PDVSA workers have not shown up yet to explain, and I don't have any idea what is going on."

Outside Caracas, the start was even rockier. In the western border state of Tachira, many stations never opened. In many places, including the western cities of Barquisimeto and Maracaibo, stations quickly ran out of the subsidized gasoline. PDVSA President Asdrubal Chavez acknowledged there were "still things we need to fix in this process."

"We ask our people for a little bit of patience as we correct these small details," Chavez, named interim PDVSA president last month, told state television. BOLIVARS OR DOLLARS?

Payment for subsidized fuel, offered in rations of 30 liters per vehicle at most of Venezuela's 1,800 stations, was complicated by malfunctioning payment machines and a dearth of local currency, forcing some stations to charge in dollars - a practice not authorized by authorities. Many stations required an identification card and bank account to purchase fuel at the subsidized rate, while others required vehicles to be registered in the 'Fatherland System,' a database the government uses to administer welfare benefits.

After an initial 90-day introductory period, motorists wishing to benefit from the subsidy must pay with a 'Fatherland Card' affiliated with the system. Rights groups have raised concerns https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/venezuela-zte the government uses the cards to track citizens' behavior as a means of social control. Lines snaked around blocks at many stations in Caracas, even at those offering more expensive gasoline in dollars.

"Better to pay them officially at the gas station instead of pay whatever corrupt government officials decide on the black market," said Julio Aponte, 36, a motorcycle delivery driver. Scarcity has encouraged a black market forcing people to pay at least $2 per liter.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Chavez said on Monday the new system would help combat "contraband" of fuel. Others, while thankful gasoline has arrived, are concerned about how they would pay once they pass their quota.

"It's a chain and everything is going to get more expensive," said Julio Arrivillaga, 51, a lawyer. "With subsidies it is OK, but I cannot afford $0.50 a liter on my salary of less than $10 a month." (Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Mexico City, Deisy Buitrago and Mayela Armas in Caracas, Anggy Polanco in San Cristobal, Mariela Nava in Maracaibo, Keren Torres in Barquisimeto; Editing by Richard Chang)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Medical examiner declares George Floyd death homicide -report

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Monday declared the death of George Floyd a homicide, saying he died of cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual restraint, and neck compression, according to a Minneapolis televisi...

UK mulls 'air bridges' to replace coronavirus quarantine for arrivals -Telegraph

British government ministers are aiming to replace coronavirus quarantine for people arriving at airports by the end of June, with so-called air bridges being considered as an option, the Telegraph newspaper reported.The policy of air bridg...

Judge: Justice Dept reversal in Flynn case 'unusual'

A judge on Monday defended his decision not to quickly approve the Justice Departments request to dismiss its own criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying that the departments reversa...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. health experts and government officials warned that large street protests over racial inequities and excessive police force could worsen the spread of the coronavirus.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 6.22 million people have been repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020