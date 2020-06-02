COVID-19: Over 38 pc of HP's active cases in Hamirpur

With a 46-year-old man testing positive in Hamirpur on Monday, the number of active cases in the district rose to 81 against 213 in Himachal Pradesh, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said. Over 38 per cent active cases of COVID-19 in the state are in Hamirpur district alone, officials said. The number of total cases in Hamirpur stands at 112 against 340 in the state, they said. While 30 COVID-19 patients recovered so far, one succumbed to the virus in the district, deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said. The DC said that the fresh case had recently returned from Delhi and was institutionally quarantined at Ghartheri school.

He has been sent to District COVID Care Centre (DCCC) for treatment and isolation, Meena added. Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases at 81, followed by 54 in Kangra, 19 in Una, 18 in Solan, 13 in Chamba, 11 in Bilaspur, seven each in Shimla and Mandi, two in Sirmaur and one in Kullu, officials said.