Left Menu
Development News Edition

Appalling impact of COVID-19 on racial minorities need to be addressed: Bachelet

“The data tells us of a devastating impact from COVID-19 on people of African descent, as well as ethnic minorities in some countries, including Brazil, France, the United Kingdom and the United States,” Bachelet said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:39 IST
Appalling impact of COVID-19 on racial minorities need to be addressed: Bachelet
“The appalling impact of COVID-19 on racial and ethnic minorities is much discussed, but what is less clear is how much is being done to address it,” Bachelet said. Image Credit: Twitter (@UNGeneva)

Rising disparities in how COVID-19 is affecting communities, and the major disproportionate impact it is having on racial and ethnic minorities, including people of African descent, have exposed alarming inequalities within our societies, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said Tuesday. She noted that similar inequalities are also fuelling the widespread protests affecting hundreds of cities across the United States.

"The data tells us of a devastating impact from COVID-19 on people of African descent, as well as ethnic minorities in some countries, including Brazil, France, the United Kingdom and the United States," Bachelet said. "In many other places, we expect similar patterns are occurring, but we are unable to say for sure given that data by race and ethnicity is simply not being collected or reported," she said.

In Brazil's Sao Paulo state, people of colour are 62% more likely to die from COVID-19 than white people. In France's Seine-Saint-Denis department where many minorities live, higher excess mortality has also been reported.

In the United States, the COVID-19 death rate for African Americans is reported to be more than double that of other racial groups. Similarly, government data for England and Wales show a death rate for black, Pakistani and Bangladeshi people that is nearly double that of white people, even when class and some health factors are taken into account.

"The appalling impact of COVID-19 on racial and ethnic minorities is much discussed, but what is less clear is how much is being done to address it," Bachelet said. "Urgent steps need to be taken by States, such as prioritising health monitoring and testing, increasing access to healthcare, and providing targeted information for these communities."

These disparities likely result from multiple factors relating to marginalisation, discrimination, and access to health, although more information is needed to fully understand and address the situation. Economic inequality, overcrowded housing, environmental risks, limited availability of healthcare and bias in the provision of care may all play a part. People from racial and ethnic minorities are also found in higher numbers in some jobs that carry an increased risk, including in the transport, health and cleaning sectors.

"States need not only to focus on the current impact of these disparities on groups and communities facing racial discrimination but also on their root causes," Bachelet said. "This virus is exposing endemic inequalities that have too long been ignored. In the United States, protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd are highlighting not only police violence against people of colour, but also inequalities in health, education, employment and endemic racial discrimination.

"These problems are mirrored to a greater or lesser degree in many other countries, where people of African descent and other racial minorities are subjected to entrenched forms of discrimination," she added. "It is a tragedy that it took COVID-19 to expose what should have been obvious – that unequal access to healthcare, overcrowded housing and pervasive discrimination make our societies less stable, secure and prosperous."

Moving forward requires urgent action by governments to prioritise the collection of disaggregated data, according to Bachelet. A recent study by the Lancet of papers and national surveillance reports on COVID-19 found that only 7% contained data disaggregated by ethnicity.

"Collection, disaggregation and analysis of data by ethnicity or race, as well as gender, are essential to identify and address inequalities and structural discrimination that contributes to poor health outcomes, including for COVID-19," noted Bachelet.

"Serious and sustained consultation with ethnic and racial minorities on ways forward in the COVID-19 response is also of critical importance," she said.

"The fight against this pandemic cannot be won if Governments refuse to acknowledge the blatant inequalities that the virus is bringing to the fore," the High Commissioner said. "Ultimately, efforts to tackle COVID-19 and to begin the recovery process will only be successful if everyone's rights to life and health are protected, without discrimination.

"The International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024) also provides an important framework and an opportunity to address historical injustices that have undeniably contributed to the present-day racial disparities", said Bachelet, who is also the UN Coordinator of the International Decade.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP picks new face to head its Delhi unit, veteran Sai for Chhattisgarh

The BJP on Tuesday appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as its Delhi unit chief and tribal leader and former Union minister Vishnu Deo Sai as its Chhattisgarh state president, the party said in a statement. Gupta is a former mayor of north Delhi mu...

Moody's rating downgrade not surprising: SBI report

The downgrade of Indias sovereign rating by Moodys has not come as a surprise as global rating agencies have lowered ratings and outlook of about 21 emerging economies following COVID-19 outbreak, SBI said in a report on Tuesday. Indias sov...

Five new containment zones created in Tehri district

With coronavirus cases rapidly increasing in Tehri district, five new containment zones were created on Tuesday. With this, the number of containment zones in the district has risen to eight, District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.The c...

SC seeks activist Navlakha's reply on NIA plea against HC order in Bhima Koregaon case

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha on NIAs plea challenging the Delhi High Court order seeking records of judicial proceedings before special courts in the national capital and Mumbai in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020