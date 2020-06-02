Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Nisarga: PM reviews situation, speaks with Maha, Guj CMs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:08 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: PM reviews situation, speaks with Maha, Guj CMs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Tuesday and assured them of all help from the Centre as Cyclone Nisarga approaches the country's western coast. Cyclone Nisarga will cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late Wednesday evening, according to the IMD.

Modi also spoke with the administrator of Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Praful K Patel, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and will further intensify into a cyclonic storm.

"PM @narendramodi has spoken to CM of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Gujarat Shri @vijayrupanibjp (Vijay Rupani) and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Shri @prafulkpatel regarding the cyclone situation," the PMO said in a tweet. Modi assured them of all possible support and assistance from the Centre, it added. Earlier in the day, the prime minister took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclonic conditions in western India.

"Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast," he said in a tweet. "Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures," Modi said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

BAI recommends Satwik, Chirag, Sameer for Arjuna Award

The Badminton Association of India on Tuesday recommended the names of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and Sameer Verma for the Arjuna Award. Satwik and Chirag have taken the Indian doubles game to unprecedented heights as they have...

First results from UK's Recovery COVID-19 drug trial expected in early July

The first results from the worlds largest randomised trial of drugs to treat COVID-19 patients could be available in early July, one of the scientists leading the UK-based study called Recovery said on Tuesday.The first data from the study,...

Loud explosion heard in diplomatic district of Kabul-police

A loud explosion was heard on Tuesday in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul, which is home to many embassies and foreign representative offices, setting off alarms, Reuters journalists and the Kabul police said.A police officer said initial...

Gal Gadot, Rihanna, others join 'Blackout Tuesday' in response to George Floyd death

Stars from the Hollywood entertainment industry observed Blackout Tuesday today as a message of solidarity in response to the death of a George Floyd in the United States. Actors including Gal Gadot and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart posted a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020