Cyclone Nisarga: PM reviews situation, speaks with Maha, Guj CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Tuesday and assured them of all help from the Centre as Cyclone Nisarga approaches the country's western coast. Cyclone Nisarga will cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late Wednesday evening, according to the IMD.

Modi also spoke with the administrator of Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Praful K Patel, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and will further intensify into a cyclonic storm.

"PM @narendramodi has spoken to CM of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Gujarat Shri @vijayrupanibjp (Vijay Rupani) and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Shri @prafulkpatel regarding the cyclone situation," the PMO said in a tweet. Modi assured them of all possible support and assistance from the Centre, it added. Earlier in the day, the prime minister took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclonic conditions in western India.

"Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast," he said in a tweet. "Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures," Modi said.