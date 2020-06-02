Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha extends malaria control programme till 2030-31

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:11 IST
Odisha extends malaria control programme till 2030-31

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to extend its malaria control programme up to 2030-31 to eradicate the vector-borne disease. The decision was taken at an inter-departmental coordination meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy.

The state claimed that its 'DAMaN' (Durgam Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran), malaria control programme in inaccessible areas, has been a huge success. With the monsoon likely to arrive in the state by mid-June and Odisha already coping with COVID-19, the chief secretary asked the health and family welfare department to prepare an integrated IEC (Information, Education and Communication) model for vector-borne and water-borne diseases as well as novel coronavirus.

He also instructed the department to intensify awareness programmes in rural and urban areas before and after the onset of monsoon about the diseases. In order to check the spread of malaria in Odisha, the meeting also decided to get 20 lakh chemically treated mosquito nets for "high burden areas" in the state.

Tripathy also stressed on the capacity building of community and frontline workers like Goan Kalyan Samiti, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) and Self-Help Groups(SHGs). Health and Family Welfare Special Secretary Shalini Pandit said, because of targeted interventions, Odisha recorded 81 per cent decline in malaria cases during 2018 which was further reduced by 41 per cent in 2019.

In 2017, malaria positive cases in the state were 3,47,860 with 24 deaths. In 2018, the malaria positive cases came down to 66,311 with death toll at three. In 2019, malaria positive cases further came down to 39,500 and up to April, 2020 the total positive cases were 11,302 with one death, Pandit said.

Similarly, the Annual Parasitic Incidence (API) per thousand population in Odisha was 10.06 in 2017 which came down to 0.88 in 2019. While Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts have been nominated for national award for no malaria case in the last two years, Pandit said, 23 other districts are also on the path towards achieving this goal.

"The API rate in these 23 districts is below than one during in the last two years," said Director Public Health Dr Ajit Mohanty. He said integrated intervention would be focused on 32 blocks of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Gajpati districts.

Similarly, dengue fever has been kept under complete control in Odisha, Mohanty said. In 2016, dengue positive cases were 8,380 with 11 deaths. It was reduced to 3,758 with four deaths in 2019. No dengue death has been reported up to May 2020, he said.

"Proactive prevention, community mobilisation, extension of outreach to the most difficult pockets through integrated effort, extensive testing and treatment, distribution of insecticide mosquito nets along with state initiative of DAMaN have been our best practices in containing vector and water-borne diseases," said Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welkafre P K Mohapatra..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

BAI recommends Satwik, Chirag, Sameer for Arjuna Award

The Badminton Association of India on Tuesday recommended the names of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and Sameer Verma for the Arjuna Award. Satwik and Chirag have taken the Indian doubles game to unprecedented heights as they have...

First results from UK's Recovery COVID-19 drug trial expected in early July

The first results from the worlds largest randomised trial of drugs to treat COVID-19 patients could be available in early July, one of the scientists leading the UK-based study called Recovery said on Tuesday.The first data from the study,...

Loud explosion heard in diplomatic district of Kabul-police

A loud explosion was heard on Tuesday in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul, which is home to many embassies and foreign representative offices, setting off alarms, Reuters journalists and the Kabul police said.A police officer said initial...

Gal Gadot, Rihanna, others join 'Blackout Tuesday' in response to George Floyd death

Stars from the Hollywood entertainment industry observed Blackout Tuesday today as a message of solidarity in response to the death of a George Floyd in the United States. Actors including Gal Gadot and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart posted a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020