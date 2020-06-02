Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raigad authorities on alert ahead of Cyclone Nisarga

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:35 IST
Raigad authorities on alert ahead of Cyclone Nisarga

With Cyclone Nisarga fast approaching the coastal areas of Maharashtra, the authorities in Raigad district are preparing to tackle the storm, which is estimated to make landfall on June 3, an official said on Tuesday. The district collector and superintendent of police visited villages situated along the coastlines of Alibaug, Murud, Shrivardhan, Mhasala and Nagaon Revas areas, which are likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm, the official said.

"We have evacuated more than 3,500 people from koliwadas (fishermen colonies) and temporary houses to safer structures like schools, community halls and government buildings," superintendent of police Raigad, Anil Paraskar said. The police have also requested people to stay indoors and not venture out near the coast, he said, adding that people have been assured of all possible help from the authorities during this time.

Private and public sector establishments including RCF, GAIL and JSW have also been asked to take precautions, the official said. At least four teams of the NDRF have been deployed at Alibaug, Shrivardhan among other areas to tackle any emergency situation, Paraskar said.

Similar measures are being taken by the police and administrations in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts, an official from Konkan Divisional Commissionerate office said. Cyclone Nisarga is very likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" over the next 12 hours and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

PTI DC ARU ARU.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' centred over East-central Arabian Sea

The Cyclonic storm Nisarga over East-central Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours. The cyclonic storm lay centred at 5.30 pm today over East-central Arabian Sea near latitude 16.3N and lon...

Andhra CM directs officials to clear Rs 1,323 crore housing dues to poor

Ahead of the distribution of house site patta next week, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to clear Rs 1,323 crore housing dues to the poor. The amount aggregating to Rs 1,323 cores was spent...

There will be some impact on profitability in short term due to coronavirus: HUL

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd HUL on Tuesday said the coronavirus pandemic has imposed incremental operating costs on the business and there will be some impact on its profitability in the short term. In a regulatory filing, HUL, howeve...

Sports court sets November dates to hear Russian doping case

The Russian doping scandal will return to sports highest court in November when the nation faces a four-year ban of its flag, anthem and colors from Olympic Games and world championships. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020