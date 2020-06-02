Left Menu
2 persons who returned from UP test positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:35 IST
Two persons who recently returned from Uttar Pradesh tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 30, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said. There are 17 active cases in the state at present, he said.

Both the new patients were in quarantine in Chibinang in West Garo Hills district, the chief minister tweeted. The first case of COVID-19 in the state was reported on April 13 and the patient died two days later. Twelve people, including his family members, domestic helps and a friend, who came in contact with him were found to be positive.

All the 12 have long recovered. The first patient did not have any recent travel history and is suspected to have been infected from an asymptomatic patient.

All 17 patients who are at present undergoing treatment have returned from other states. They are admitted at the COVID hospital in Shillong and at the corona care centres in North Garo Hills and West Garo Hills districts.

