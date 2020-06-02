Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Bank pledges Rs 4 crore for cyclone-hit West Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:06 IST
ICICI Bank pledges Rs 4 crore for cyclone-hit West Bengal

Private lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday committed Rs 4 crore to assist the West Bengal government in its relief and rehabilitation efforts in the areas affected by cyclone 'Amphan'. Out of this amount, the bank contributed Rs 3 crore to the West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority.

"ICICI Bank has committed to distribute essential food supplies like rice, pulses, oil among others, worth Rs 1 crore in the districts impacted by the cyclone in the state," the lender said in a statement. A cheque was handed over to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha at the state secretariat, it said.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Chamber of Commerce said it has distributed relief materials among the affected people in collaboration with district administrations. In a recent tweet, the West Bengal government had thanked mining major Coal India for a contribution of Rs 20 crore towards cyclone relief.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Court rules some S.African lockdown restrictions invalid

South Africas cabinet said on Tuesday it was studying a high court judgment declaring some coronavirus restrictions unconstitutional though the lockdown remained in force for now. South Africa introduced in March one of the worlds most rest...

Pelosi to Trump: Be a 'healer in chief'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called on President Donald Trump to be a healer in chief and not a fanner of the flame as the nation reels from mass protests over the treatment of black people in the US. Reading from Bible scripture a...

Armenia may face a new lockdown, prime minister says

Armenia may have to impose a new total lockdown if people do not follow hygiene rules, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 10,000. Pashinyan, who tested positive along with o...

ANALYSIS-Canada's Trudeau, backed by rivals for now, has little chance to cash in on popularity boost

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is soaring in the polls amid widespread approval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic but has little chance of cashing in soon on his popularity with voters, insiders and analysts say.Trudeau - ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020