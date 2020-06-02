Left Menu
Development News Edition

4155 Shramik Special trains ferried over 57 lakh migrants since May 1: Railways

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:13 IST
4155 Shramik Special trains ferried over 57 lakh migrants since May 1: Railways
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Railways has operated 4,155 Shramik Special trains ferrying more than 57 lakh passengers since May 1. These trains originated from various states. The top five states or union territories from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat (1027 trains), Maharashtra (802), Punjab (416), Uttar Pradesh (288) and Bihar (294 trains).

These Shramik Special" Trains were terminated in various States across the country. The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh(1670 Trains), Bihar(1482 Trains), Jharkhand(194 Trains), Odisha (180 Trains), West Bengal (135 Trains). It may be noted that trains running now are not facing any congestion, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition to Shramik specials, Railways are running 15 pairs of special Rajdhani type trains connecting New Delhi and started 200 more time tabled trains from June 1. The 'Shramik Special' trains are being operated primarily on the request of states, which want to send migrant workers stranded due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, to their native places.

While the Indian Railways is bearing 85 per cent of the total cost of running each train, the rest is being borne by states in the form of fares. The coronavirus-triggered lockdown has had a devastating impact on the economy as well as on the livelihoods of lakhs of migrant workers.

The plight of migrant workers who were walking from several urban centres to their villages hundreds of kilometres away had grabbed headlines for almost two months. There have been incidents of many of them being killed in road accidents. A number of migrant labourers were killed by a speeding train after they fell asleep on the tracks.

The Indian Railways also said that nearly 80 per cent of 'Shramik Special' trains are destined for various destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Officials said that as of the last demand send by several states on May 30, there were requests for 321 more trains. The railways will run them in a staggered manner according to the requirement of the states, officials said. A decision on the discontinuation of these trains will be taken soon.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam flood: Water continues to recede

Though the floodwater is maintaining a receding trend in Assam, incessant rains in the Barak Valley triggered landslides in three districts on Tuesday, killing 21 people and injuring 17 others. The number of flood-affected people has come d...

Nitish asks officials to launch COVID-19 awareness campaign

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday directed officials to launch an awareness campaign on coronavirus. Stating that the campaign should be initiated with the help and cooperation of representatives of panchayats and civic bodies, K...

Time given to vacate hostels extended to June end by UoH

Hyderabad, June 2 PTI The University of Hyderabad on Tuesday extended till June end, the time given to students to vacate the hostels, a day after some protested a circular asking hosto vacate them within a week and return to their homes as...

Trump and Bolsonaro discussed research effort on using hydroxychloroquine to fight coronavirus -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro discussed a joint research effort on using the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as both a prophylaxis and treatment for the coronavirus, the White House said on Tuesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020