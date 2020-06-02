Left Menu
Development News Edition

Address ‘appalling impact’ of COVID-19 on minorities, UN rights chief urges

The UN rights chief provided examples of the pandemic’s impact on various communities in several countries in the Americas and Europe.

UN | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:23 IST
Address ‘appalling impact’ of COVID-19 on minorities, UN rights chief urges
“In many other places, we expect similar patterns are occurring, but we are unable to say for sure given that data by race and ethnicity is simply not being collected or reported”, said Ms Bachelet. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)

Urgent action is needed to address "the major disproportionate impact" of COVID-19 on racial and ethnic minorities, including people of African descent, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

The disease is exposing alarming inequalities in some countries: disparities similar to those fuelling current protests for greater racial justice in multiple cities - as well as online, through "Blackout Tuesday" – across the United States, Michelle Bachelet stated.

"The appalling impact of COVID-19 on racial and ethnic minorities is much discussed, but what is less clear is how much is being done to address it", she said.

"Urgent steps need to be taken by States, such as prioritizing health monitoring and testing, increasing access to healthcare, and providing targeted information for these communities."

Disproportionate death rates

The UN rights chief provided examples of the pandemic's impact on various communities in several countries in the Americas and Europe.

For example, in Brazil's São Paulo state, people of colour are 62 per cent more likely to die from COVID-19 than their white counterparts. Higher mortality rates have also been reported in the Seine-Saint-Denis department in France, home to many minorities.

Meanwhile, data from the United States shows that the COVID-19 death rate for African Americans is more than double that of other racial groups.

The situation is practically mirrored in England and Wales, where the death rate for black, Pakistani and Bangladeshi people is nearly double that of white people, even when class and some health factors are taken into account.

"In many other places, we expect similar patterns are occurring, but we are unable to say for sure given that data by race and ethnicity is simply not being collected or reported", said Ms Bachelet.

Root causes of disparitiesMultiple factors are at the heart of these disparities, she continued.

They range from marginalization and discrimination to healthcare access. Economic inequality, overcrowded housing, environmental risks, limited availability of healthcare and bias in the provision of care may also play a part.

She added that people from racial and ethnic minorities are also found in higher numbers in some jobs that carry an increased risk, such as in the transport, health and cleaning sectors.

Pandemic exposing inequalities

The High Commissioner encouraged authorities to not only focus on the current impact of these disparities but also their root causes.

"This virus is exposing endemic inequalities that have too long been ignored. In the United States, protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd are highlighting not only police violence against people of colour, but also inequalities in health, education, employment and endemic racial discrimination", she said.

"These problems are mirrored to a greater or lesser degree in many other countries, where people of African descent and other racial minorities are subjected to entrenched forms of discrimination. It is a tragedy that it took COVID-19 to expose what should have been obvious – that unequal access to healthcare, overcrowded housing and pervasive discrimination make our societies less stable, secure and prosperous."

Data dismantle discrimination

For societies to move forward, Ms Bachelet underscored the urgent need for governments to prioritize collecting disaggregated data, and to consult with ethnic and minority communities on pandemic response.

"Collection, disaggregation and analysis of data by ethnicity or race, as well as gender, are essential to identify and address inequalities and structural discrimination that contributes to poor health outcomes, including for COVID-19."

The human rights chief stressed that the disease will not be defeated if governments refuse to acknowledge what she described as "the blatant inequalities" it has revealed.

"Ultimately, efforts to tackle COVID-19 and to begin the recovery process will only be successful if everyone's rights to life and health are protected, without discrimination", she said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram guv to donate 30 pc of salary for 6 months to fight COVID-19 outbreak

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday committed 30 per of his gross salary for a period of six months to fight the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Raj Bhavan officials said. They said 30 per cent of the governors salary is slight...

UN urges billions in aid for Yemen as virus ravages cities

The United Nations on Tuesday called on countries to raise at least 2.4 billion for Yemen, where more than five years of war have pushed the countrys health care system to a state of collapse with little capacity to test or treat those infe...

Assam flood: Water continues to recede

Though the floodwater is maintaining a receding trend in Assam, incessant rains in the Barak Valley triggered landslides in three districts on Tuesday, killing 21 people and injuring 17 others. The number of flood-affected people has come d...

Nitish asks officials to launch COVID-19 awareness campaign

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday directed officials to launch an awareness campaign on coronavirus. Stating that the campaign should be initiated with the help and cooperation of representatives of panchayats and civic bodies, K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020