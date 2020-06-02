UP records 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 369 fresh cases

Seven people died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking their number to 229 as 369 fresh cases of the infection pushed the state's tally to 8,729, officials said here. Four deaths were recorded in Agra, two in Kanpur Nagar, and one fatality was reported in Ghaziabad, a Health Department bulletin said here.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 42 were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, followed by 23 in Amethi, 18 in Basti, 17 in Ghaziabad, and 16 in Kanpur Nagar among others, it said. The total number of cases in the state is 8,729 and that of active cases stands at 3,324, the bulletin said.

The state's recovery rate is 59.51 per cent and as many as 5,176 patients have been discharged from hospitals, it added. Of the 229 COVID-19 fatalities reported so far in the state, Agra leads the tally with 45 deaths, followed by Meerut with 29. Apart from this, 16 deaths have been reported from Aligarh, 13 each from Firozabad and Kanpur Nagar, and 10 from Moradabad.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said ASHA workers were monitoring migrants who have returned to the state, adding that they have tracked 11,68,917 people till now. Of these, 1,036 have been found symptomatic and their samples are being tested. Prasad urged people to remain alert to check the spread of COVID-19.

He said Gram Nigrani Samitis and Mohalla Nigrani Samitis have an important role to play in the fight against the disease and their alertness could help in effectively controlling the pandemic.