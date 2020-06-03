Highest spike of 1,298 COVID cases takes tally to over 22K in Delhi; death toll 556

A record single-day spike of 1,298 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to over 22,000 on Tuesday and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 556, authorities said. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,295 -- was recorded on May 31.

In a bulletin issued on Tuesday, the Delhi health department said the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 556 in the national capital and the total number of cases has mounted to 22,132. Eleven deaths were reported on May 31, the bulletin said.

It, however, added that the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, according to a report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case-sheets received from various hospitals. On Monday, the total number of cases stood at 20,834 in the national capital, including 523 deaths.

Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government recently issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus. As many as 9,243 patients have recovered, been discharged, or migrated so far, while there are 12,573 active cases, the Delhi health department said.

A total of 2,23,607 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said. The total number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stood at 7,461, the health department added.

As many as 92 patients are on ventilators. The number of containment zones in Delhi stood at 143, according to the bulletin.