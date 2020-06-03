Left Menu
Health worker booked for flouting home quarantine order

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:54 IST
A case has been registered against a health worker employed at a private hospital in Jalna district of Maharashtra for allegedly violating the home quarantine order by attending a marriage ceremony of a relative last month, an official said on Wednesday. The offence was registered at Sadar Bazar police station in Jalna, he said.

"One of the staff members of a private hospital from old Jalna area had tested COVID-19 positive on May 21. The accused had come in contact with the patient and was advised to remain home quarantined," he said. "His swab was collected for testing on May 27. He had been asked to remain home quarantined. Despite that, he attended the marriage ceremony on May 29. He tested positive for the infection later that day," inspector of Sadar Bazar police station, Sanjay Deshmukh, said.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (negligent and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and the Disaster Management Act, he said..

